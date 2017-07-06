UNILORIN ASUU raises alarm over victimization of union leaders

The Ibadan Zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has raised the alarm over an alleged attempt by the University of Ilorin management to sack the chairman and secretary of the branch for whistle-blowing on corruption in the university. It, therefore, asked the two anti-graft agencies, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and […]

