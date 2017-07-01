Pages Navigation Menu

UNIOSUN medical student declared overall best graduate in Ukraine university – Vanguard

UNIOSUN medical student declared overall best graduate in Ukraine university
Osogbo – A student of Osun State University, UNIOSUN, Osogbo, Miss Latifat Abiola Oyeleye was declared the over best medical student of the Karazin Kharkiv National University as well as the 2017overall best students in the entire Ukraine with an …
50 Nigerian students steal show at Ukrainian University graduation ceremonyPremium Times
Ex-UNIOSUN student emerges best graduating medical student in UkraineTheCable
Nigerian Abiola best medicine graduate shines in UkraineNews Agency of Nigeria (press release)

