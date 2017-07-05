Pages Navigation Menu

Uniosun students protest against the sudden disappearance of some students

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Students of the Osun State University( Uniosun) have taken over streets of  Olaiya and some other streets in Osogbo vandalising properties as they protest the disappearance of some of  their colleagues. A 400 level student of Microbiology Department was called out by a neighbour Sakariyau Abdulrofiu 10 days ago and his corpse was found at …

