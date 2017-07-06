United Reach £75m Deal For Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United have agreed a £75 million deal with Everton to sign striker, Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian who had an impressive showing last season with the Toffees, netting over 20 goals, had been heavily linked with a move to former club Chelsea. However, United have now reached a deal to bring him to the…

The post United Reach £75m Deal For Romelu Lukaku appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

