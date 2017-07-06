United Reach £75m Deal For Romelu Lukaku
Manchester United have agreed a £75 million deal with Everton to sign striker, Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian who had an impressive showing last season with the Toffees, netting over 20 goals, had been heavily linked with a move to former club Chelsea. However, United have now reached a deal to bring him to the…
The post United Reach £75m Deal For Romelu Lukaku appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
