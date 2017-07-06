Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

United Reach £75m Deal For Romelu Lukaku

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Manchester United have agreed a £75 million  deal with Everton to sign striker, Romelu Lukaku.   The Belgian who had an impressive showing last season with the Toffees, netting over 20 goals, had been heavily linked with a move to former club Chelsea.   However, United have now reached a deal to bring him to the…

The post United Reach £75m Deal For Romelu Lukaku appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.