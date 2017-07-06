University College Hospital Ibadan School Of Nursing 2017/2018 Admission Interview List Released.

Candidates who participated in the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, General Nursing Entrance Examination conducted in April 2017, are hereby informed that the institution through her management has released the names of successful candidates. UCH IBADAN SCHOOL OF NURSING ADMISSION INTERVIEW LIST. Shortlisted candidates are therefore to report at Room 6 of the School of Nursing …

The post University College Hospital Ibadan School Of Nursing 2017/2018 Admission Interview List Released. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

