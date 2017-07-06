Pages Navigation Menu

University College Hospital Ibadan School Of Nursing 2017/2018 Admission Interview List Released.

Posted on Jul 6, 2017

Candidates who participated in the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, General Nursing Entrance Examination conducted in April 2017, are hereby informed that the institution through her management has released the names of successful candidates.  UCH IBADAN SCHOOL OF NURSING ADMISSION INTERVIEW LIST. Shortlisted candidates are therefore to report at Room 6 of the School of Nursing …

