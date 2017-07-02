Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

University Dons fault 2017 Budget – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in World | 0 comments


BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

University Dons fault 2017 Budget
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
The Federal Government has been advised to adopt a consensus-based national economic goal to solve budgeting and social policy challenges. Speaking at a Seminar on the '2017 Budget' organised by the Department of Economics, University of Ibadan …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.