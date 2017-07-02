University Dons fault 2017 Budget – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
BusinessDay
University Dons fault 2017 Budget
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
The Federal Government has been advised to adopt a consensus-based national economic goal to solve budgeting and social policy challenges. Speaking at a Seminar on the '2017 Budget' organised by the Department of Economics, University of Ibadan …
