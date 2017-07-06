Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

University Of Benin 2017/2018 Postgraduate Admission Form Deadline Extends.

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform the postgraduate students of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) that the institution through her management has announced a new closing date for the 2017/2018 academic session postgraduate admission form. UNIBEN postgraduate closing date that was earlier scheduled for 30th June, 2017, has been extended to 31st July, 2017. To see related …

The post University Of Benin 2017/2018 Postgraduate Admission Form Deadline Extends. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.