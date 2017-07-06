University Of Benin 2017/2018 Postgraduate Admission Form Deadline Extends.

This is to inform the postgraduate students of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) that the institution through her management has announced a new closing date for the 2017/2018 academic session postgraduate admission form. UNIBEN postgraduate closing date that was earlier scheduled for 30th June, 2017, has been extended to 31st July, 2017. To see related …

