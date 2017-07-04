University of Dundee Rated Gold Star in Teaching Excellence Framework, UK. Meet Professor McEleavy and Jenny Cook in AbujaTo Apply for September 2017 start.

Places are still open in September 2017 at University of Dundee. Professor Peter McEleavy, Professor of Law and Jenny Cook, Senior International Officer for Africa and Middle East are visiting some cities in Nigeria to meet with prospective students. Scholarship opportunities are still available for up to £5000to deserving students across all subject areas. You can choose from a wide range of courses in Oil and Gas, Energy (Finance, Economics, Sustainability, Law) Medical Sciences (including Public Health, Medicine, Pharmacology, Dental Public Health, Human Anatomy, Forensic Science etc), Law (many options), Accounting, Business and Finance, Engineering, IT and Computing, Art and Design, Life Sciences and lots more at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Why Dundee?

Rated Gold Star in the recently released June 2017 Teaching Excellence Framework in the UK

Ranked 24 th in the UK in the Guardian University Guide 2018 , topping the table in Dentistry and Design & Crafts.

University of Dundee is in the top 10 in Fashion & Textiles (3rd UK), Medicine (4th), Social Work (4th), Business, Management & Marketing (5th), Law (6th) and Forensic Sciences (7th).

Meet Jenny and Professor Peter in your city and take hold of the Dundee Advantage. Bring your academic documents including transcripts as Peter will be happy to make spot offers and award scholarships to deserving students on merit.

Date: Wednesday, 5th July 2017

Venue: SI-UK Education Council Abuja

Time: 10.00 – 12.00

Contact: mary@studyin-uk.com

Date: Wednesday, 5th July

Venue: UKEAS Abuja 50 AdetokunboAdemola Crescent, Osas&Oseji Building between UBA and H-Medix, Wuse 2

Time: 14.00- 16.30

Contact:abuja@ukeas.com.ng

Enquiries:

Babajide Ogundeji

Recruitment Officer- West Africa

University of Dundee

b.ogundeji@dundee.ac.uk

+2348175133447

W: www.dundee.ac.uk/international

