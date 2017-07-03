University of Ibadan ranked best university in Nigeria [See top 100]

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has published the 2017 national universities ranking. It sees University of Ibadan rated the best in Nigeria, with University of Lagos in second place. Obafemi Awolowo Univesity, Ahmadu Bello University and University of Ilorin complete the top five. Covenant University is the only Private University in the top 10. Full […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

