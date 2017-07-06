University of Ibadan set to be reopened – Vice Chancellor

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Idowu Olayinka, has hinted that the school may be reopened in the ‘next few weeks’ if the present peace overtures embarked upon by him succeed. He, however, said that this does not preclude punishment being meted out to any student found out to have flouted school laws. …

The post University of Ibadan set to be reopened – Vice Chancellor appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

