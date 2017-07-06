Pages Navigation Menu

University of Ibadan set to be reopened – Vice Chancellor

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Idowu Olayinka, has hinted that the school may be reopened in the ‘next few weeks’ if the present peace overtures embarked upon by him succeed. He, however, said that this does not preclude punishment being meted out to any student found out to have flouted school laws. …

