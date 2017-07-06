Pages Navigation Menu

University Of Nigeria Nsukka 2017/2018 Business School Admission Form On Sale.

Posted on Jul 6, 2017

The general public are hereby informed that the Postgraduate Programmes form of the University of Nigeria Nsukka Business School (UNNIBIZ) for the 2017/2018 academic year is on. See also: UNN Postgraduate Admission Form is Out – 2017/18. UNN BUSINESS SCHOOL – AVAILABLE PROGRAMMES. UNN Business School offers regular Professional Postgraduate Programmes leading to the award of …

