University Of Nigeria Nsukka 2017/2018 Business School Admission Form On Sale.

The general public are hereby informed that the Postgraduate Programmes form of the University of Nigeria Nsukka Business School (UNNIBIZ) for the 2017/2018 academic year is on. See also: UNN Postgraduate Admission Form is Out – 2017/18. UNN BUSINESS SCHOOL – AVAILABLE PROGRAMMES. UNN Business School offers regular Professional Postgraduate Programmes leading to the award of …

The post University Of Nigeria Nsukka 2017/2018 Business School Admission Form On Sale. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

