University Of Nigeria Nsukka 2017/2018 Postgraduate Admission Closing Date Extends.

The prospective postgraduate students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) are hereby informed that the closing date for the sale of postgraduate application forms for the 2017/2018 session has been extended. The new closing date for the UNN postgraduate admission form is 15 July, 2017. Details of the methods of application for postgraduate admissions remain …

The post University Of Nigeria Nsukka 2017/2018 Postgraduate Admission Closing Date Extends. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

