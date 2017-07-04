Pages Navigation Menu

University Of Nigeria Nsukka 2017/2018 Postgraduate Admission Closing Date Extends.

Posted on Jul 4, 2017

The prospective postgraduate students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) are hereby informed that the closing date for the sale of postgraduate application forms for the 2017/2018 session has been extended. The new closing date for the UNN postgraduate admission form is  15 July, 2017. Details of the methods of application for postgraduate admissions remain …

