Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Unknown Gunmen kill youth leader and lawyer in Akwa Ibom

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Unknown Gunmen have killed a youth leader, popularly known as Mr. Paragi, and a lawyer, identified as Mr. Mfon Etukudo, in Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. Paragi, who hailed from Nkek village, was reportedly shot on Saturday at about 6pm at a barber’s shop at Nkek Urua Uko in Ukanafun. Etukudo, from …

The post Unknown Gunmen kill youth leader and lawyer in Akwa Ibom appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.