Unknown Gunmen kill youth leader and lawyer in Akwa Ibom

Unknown Gunmen have killed a youth leader, popularly known as Mr. Paragi, and a lawyer, identified as Mr. Mfon Etukudo, in Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. Paragi, who hailed from Nkek village, was reportedly shot on Saturday at about 6pm at a barber’s shop at Nkek Urua Uko in Ukanafun. Etukudo, from …

