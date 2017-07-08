Unknown gunmen shoot Goodluck Jonathan’s son-in-law in Calabar – NAIJ.COM
NAIJ.COM
Unknown gunmen shoot Goodluck Jonathan's son-in-law in Calabar
Former President Goodluck Jonathan's son-in-law, Prince Godswill Edward, was on Friday, July 7 shot at by unknown gunmen in Calabar. NAIJ.com gathered that Edward who is the Special Adviser on Youths Affairs to Governor Ben Ayade was reportedly …
