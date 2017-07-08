Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Unknown gunmen shoot Goodluck Jonathan’s son-in-law in Calabar – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Unknown gunmen shoot Goodluck Jonathan's son-in-law in Calabar
NAIJ.COM
Former President Goodluck Jonathan's son-in-law, Prince Godswill Edward, was on Friday, July 7 shot at by unknown gunmen in Calabar. NAIJ.com gathered that Edward who is the Special Adviser on Youths Affairs to Governor Ben Ayade was reportedly …
Jonathan's son-in-law, Goodwill Edward reportedly shot in CalabarDaily Post Nigeria
Jonathan's son-in-law 'shot' as gunmen invade his residenceTheCable

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.