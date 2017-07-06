Pages Navigation Menu

UPC weighs in on public servants’ dress code – New Vision

UPC weighs in on public servants' dress code
KAMPALA – The Uganda People's Congress (UPC) party has backed government's renewed directive on publice servants' dress code. Miniskirts, tinted or brightly coloured hair, tight trousers, non-black shoes feature on the banned dressing. The fresh …
