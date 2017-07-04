UPDATE 1-Guinness Nigeria starts $126 mln share sale to cut funding costs – Reuters
Reuters
UPDATE 1-Guinness Nigeria starts $126 mln share sale to cut funding costs
LAGOS, July 4 (Reuters) – Guinness Nigeria on Tuesday launched a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($126 million) from existing shareholders to help lower its financing costs after reporting its first annual loss in 30 years last year. The beer …
Guinness Nigeria undertakes N39.7 billion Rights Issue
