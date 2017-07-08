Update: Osun bye-election result

Final collation of results of Saturday’s bye-election for Osun West Senatorial district has commenced at the office of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

Already the official result of Iwo Local Government has been announced with the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate polling 12,205 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had -12,547 votes.

There is anxiety in the state as supporters of both parties await the final results of the election.

More details later

The post Update: Osun bye-election result appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

