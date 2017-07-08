Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Update: Osun bye-election result

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Final collation of results of Saturday’s bye-election for Osun West Senatorial district has commenced at the office of  the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Already the official result of  Iwo Local Government has been announced with the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate polling 12,205  votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had -12,547 votes.

There is anxiety in the state as supporters of both parties  await  the final results of the election.

More details later

The post Update: Osun bye-election result appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.