UPP backs Biafra, to give Igbo 2019 presidential ticket

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Biafra, Politics | 0 comments

United Progressives Party, UPP, has disclosed that it will field an Igbo presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections. UPP also backed the agitation for Biafra, saying it was normal in the prevailing circumstances in Nigeria. Its National Chairman, Chief Chekwas Okorie spoke on Saturday in a meeting with stakeholders in Awka, Anambra State. He […]

