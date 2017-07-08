UPP says presidential candidate to be zoned to south-east in 2019 – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
UPP says presidential candidate to be zoned to south-east in 2019
NAIJ.COM
As agitations for restructuring and secession continue to plague Nigeria, the United Progressives Party (UPP) has declared that it would field an Igbo candidate as presidential candidate in the 2019. The Punch reports that this decision was revealed by …
APC has disintegrated Nigeria – UPP
Urhobo leader, Unagha, backs Arewa Youths over quit notice to Igbo
UPP backs Biafra, to give Igbo 2019 presidential ticket
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!