US Based Nigerian Rapper Claims Buhari Is Dead

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Biafra | 0 comments

Nigerian rapper based in the United States, Speed Darlington has claimed that the Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari is dead. The claim comes following the president’s continued stay in the United Kingdom on medical leave. Recall that president Muhammadu Buhari left the country on May 7, 2017 and is yet to return to the country despite…

