US Child-Soldiers Hoopla And Nigeria’s CJTF

The all-powerful United States of America (USA) is a bundle of contradictions. It goofs so childishly and owes no one any apology . It is sensitive and alive in protecting the dignity of nationals of other countries in the globe, but in the haze pathetically forget in extending same to their own citizens. They do […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

