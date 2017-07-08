Pages Navigation Menu

US giving $638M aid to Yemen, Somalia, Nigeria, South Sudan

US giving $638M aid to Yemen, Somalia, Nigeria, South Sudan
Tribune-Review
JOHANNESBURG — The United States has announced more than $630 million in aid for Yemen, Somalia, South Sudan and Nigeria, where conflict has helped to cause what the United Nations calls the world's largest humanitarian crisis in more than 70 …
