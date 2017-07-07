Pages Navigation Menu

US job growth accelerates in June, wages continue to lag – Reuters

Posted on Jul 7, 2017


US job growth accelerates in June, wages continue to lag
WASHINGTON U.S. job growth surged more than expected in June and employers increased hours for workers, signs of labor market strength that could keep the Federal Reserve on course for a third interest rate hike this year despite sluggish wage gains.
