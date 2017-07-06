Pages Navigation Menu

US lawmaker shot by anti-Trump gunman back in intensive care

Posted on Jul 6, 2017

(FILES) This file photo taken on March 08, 2017 shows US Republican Representative from Louisiana Steve Scalise attending a House Energy and Commerce Committee markup meeting for the new healthcare law to replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare. Senior Republican Congressman Steve Scalise was among several victims shot and wounded at a baseball practice ahead of an annual game between lawmakers in a Washington suburb, one of his colleagues said June 14, 2017.Fellow Republican lawmaker Mo Brooks told CNN that Scalise was shot in the hip, adding that at least two law enforcement officers and one congressional staffer were shot in Alexandria, Virginia. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM

Top US Republican lawmaker Steve Scalise, recovering from being shot by a gunman angry about President Donald Trump, has been moved back into intensive care because of concerns over infection, doctors said Wednesday.

MedStar Washington Hospital Center said the lawmaker is now listed in serious condition.

Scalise and three other people were shot in mid June at a park in suburban Washington as they practiced for a congressional charity baseball game.

The 51-year-old from Louisiana was hit in the left hip by a bullet from a high-velocity rifle.

The round fragmented into hundreds of pieces and tore apart bones, internal organs and blood vessels.

Scalise, the number three Republican in the House of Representatives, arrived at the hospital in a critical state, facing “an imminent risk of death,” according to doctors.

After undergoing multiple rounds of surgery he was upgraded to fair condition and moved out of the ICU in late June.

The gunman, 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, was shot and killed by responding officers.

