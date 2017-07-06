Pages Navigation Menu

US lifts ban on Electronic Devices on Flights from UAE, Turkey & Qatar

Posted on Jul 6, 2017

Qatar on Thursday became the third nation on a list of eight Muslim-majority countries, where ban on electronic devices in aircraft cabins heading to the U.S. has been lifted. Two days earlier, Turkey was removed from the list as well as the Dubai-based Emirates Airlines. In late March, the U.S. administration imposed a ban on […]

Hello. Add your message here.