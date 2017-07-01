US nightclub shooting 28 shot

Twenty-five people were shot and three others injured in an early morning nightclub shooting in the southern US state of Arkansas, police said Saturday. Police in the city of Little Rock had initially said that 17 people were shot when gunfire rang out inside the downtown Power Ultra Lounge nightclub around 2:30 am (0730 GMT). […]

