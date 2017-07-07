US renews commitment to support polio eradication in Nigeria

The US on Friday renewed its commitment to support polio eradication in Nigeria. The Charge D’ Affairs US Mission in Nigeria, Mr David Young made the promise at the commissioning and official hand over of the Jikoko Community Health Centre. Nigerian Pilot reports that the project was supported by US Ambassador’s small Grant Programme in […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

