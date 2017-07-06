Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump calls on Putin to distance Russia from Syria and Iran – The Jerusalem Post

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Jerusalem Post

Trump calls on Putin to distance Russia from Syria and Iran
The Jerusalem Post
WASHINGTON – Arguing that the West is engaged in an existential struggle with enemies of freedom, President Donald Trump on Thursday called for a coalition of “civilized” nations to reinforce its will to defend itself “at any cost” – and on Russia to
Trump to Putin: Syrian President Assad Can't Have Land Liberated From ISISNewsweek
UN-OPCW probe of Syria sarin gas attack comes under heavy pressureDaily Mail
Is America Headed Toward World War III?The National Interest Online (blog)
Breitbart News –Amnesty International USA –CBS News –Norwich Bulletin
all 142 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.