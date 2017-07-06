Trump calls on Putin to distance Russia from Syria and Iran – The Jerusalem Post
|
The Jerusalem Post
|
Trump calls on Putin to distance Russia from Syria and Iran
The Jerusalem Post
WASHINGTON – Arguing that the West is engaged in an existential struggle with enemies of freedom, President Donald Trump on Thursday called for a coalition of “civilized” nations to reinforce its will to defend itself “at any cost” – and on Russia to …
Trump to Putin: Syrian President Assad Can't Have Land Liberated From ISIS
UN-OPCW probe of Syria sarin gas attack comes under heavy pressure
Is America Headed Toward World War III?
