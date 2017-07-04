Use OPC to fight crime, lawyers’ group charges Lagos gov

LAGOS—The League of Patriotic Lawyers has called on Lagos State government to engage the services of Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, in crime fighting instead of using the group on adhoc basis.

A statement by the Chairman of League, Mallam Abubakar Yesufu, said OPC should be made a permanent arm in fighting crime in the state.

His words: “I commend Otunba Gani Adams, the leader of Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, for his role in routing the devilish boys from Ikorodu creeks and environs. Adams is a cultural ambassador, environmentalist and a civil right crusader that is highly misrepresented and misunderstood.

“Whether in the struggle for June 12, cultural ambassador of the black race, constitutional conference, Gani Adams has always pursued matters that are not only pro-youth but pro-poor and pro- environment.

“It is unfortunate that the Nigerian society often misrepresents the virtues of Otunba Gani Adams; but his place in Nigeria history remains assured. His role in aiding the arrest of these devilish Bardoo Boys that became a scourge is an eloquent testimony of his love for the community and the safety thereof.’’

