Uvwie monarch pardons Ighedo family

The Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Emmanuel Sideso, Abe 1  and the entire Uvwie kingdom, Delta State, have forgiven the Ighedo family over alleged disrespect on the monarch in the social media by a member of the family.

In a meeting at Uvwie Town Hall, the President General of Uvwie General Improvement Union,UGIU, Chief Austin Ukuwrere, disclosed that after the disrespect on the king, Ighedo family was ostracized by the entire kingdom. But the family through some traditional rulers and other highly placed personalities appealed to  the monarch for forgiveness, and after that, Uvwie Traditional Council of Chiefs and UGIU recommended that the Ighedo family should pay a fine and also write a letter of apology to the king.

According to him, the family has paid the fine and met other conditions as a sign of remorse  and also agreed to write the letter of apology to the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom to be published in the media.

Also speaking at the event, High Chief Hope Akasa, the Unuevworo of Alegbon etche( traditional administrative zone) commended the Ovie of Uvwie for his spirit of forgiveness just as he warned that the ostracising of Ighedo family should serve as a lesson to Uvwie youths on the need to respect the elders and constituted authorities.

A member of the Ighedo family, Olorogun Daniel Efe Ighedo, also speaking at the event, expressed appreciation to Abe 1 and the entire Uvwie people for forgiving his family.

