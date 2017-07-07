Adeosun says Nigerians lose assets trying to conceal them – Pulse Nigeria
Vanguard
Adeosun says Nigerians lose assets trying to conceal them
Pulse Nigeria
Finance Minister has said many Nigerians have lost assets while trying to conceal them from authorities when asked to declare their assets or income. Published: 4 minutes ago; Gbenga Bada. Print; eMail · Acting President Yemi Osinbajo signing the …
VAIDS aimed at correcting Nigeria's poor tax to GDP ratio – Finance Minister
