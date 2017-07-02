VAIDS Moves Against Tax Evasion

The Federal government has just approved in principle, the implementation of a Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS). By its provisions, the scheme encourages voluntary disclosure of previously undisclosed assets and income for the purpose of payment of all outstanding tax liabilities.

It is expected to help expand Nigeria’s tax base and, therefore, improve the low tax to Gross Domestic Product [GDP] ratio currently at about six per cent. It also seeks to curb the use of tax havens for illicit fund flow and tax avoidance.

The disclosure requirements would be in respect of all taxes payable to all levels of government – Federal, State and Local Government taxes including Companies Income Tax, Personal Income Tax, Petroleum Profits tax, Capital Gains Tax, Stamp Duties, Tertiary Education Tax and Technology Tax.

Some of the objectives of the Scheme include but are not limited to increasing Nigeria’s tax to GDP ratio from six per cent to 15 per cent by 2020; broadening the Federal and State tax brackets. Tax authorities lament that only 214 individuals nationwide pay N20 million or more in tax annually. Therefore, VAIDS is geared towards curbing non-compliance with existing tax laws and discouraging use of tax havens, illicit financial flows and tax evasion.

According to available figures at the Joint Tax Board, there are 10 million people (precisely 10,006,304) registered for personal income tax purposes in all the states of the federation including the FCT. On its part, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), recently released tax collection data by all 36 states of the federation in 2015. If we consider total tax revenue collected by the federation, this comes to N5.5 trillion (about US$27.5 billion).

It is believed that, ordinarily, paying taxes will have a positive Geometric Growth rate for the success of the Nigerian economy. However, it is a fact that majority of taxpayers in the country are wage earners whose income is known and deducted at source.

The question then arises, why are Nigerians tax averse? The explanation by experts is that the low level of tax compliance can be attributed to a number of factors including incoherent fiscal policies, the cumbersome and inefficient tax administration system, high level of tax evasion, ambiguities in the tax laws and lack of transparency regarding the utilisation of tax revenue for social services and visible development.

In the opinion of the government, VAIDS has a sweetener that will grant some waivers as a reward for voluntary declaration of assets and payment of tax liabilities. On the surface, all individuals resident in Nigeria and companies operating in the country are covered by VAIDS. Actually, the primary targets are multinational enterprises and high net worth individuals.

There is also punishment for failure to embrace the scheme which will necessitate an investigation and if found culpable, the culprit will be prosecuted in addition to full payment of tax due including penalty and interest. The Scheme aims to address tax evasion and illicit financial flows particularly by individuals. It is assumed to be in line with global best practices on disclosure of information and declaration of assets.

Nigeria, on paper, is an investor’s haven to the extent that there are guarantees that investments are safe, the cost of doing business within acceptable limits, tax regime friendly and infrastructure available at the touch of the button.

So much was gleaned from discussions at the last World Bank/ International Monetary Fund (IMF) meeting in Washington D.C about Nigeria by her collaborators. That was just as they also stressed that there was need for a broad set of policies and reforms that can engender the confidence that the investors seek as they carry out their own assessment of the economic and investment climate and the risk factors embedded in them.

As that meeting wound down, the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, promised that there will be a crackdown on tax evasion and avoidance so as to drive an increase in domestic revenues. She said that it will not entail a hike in taxes paid by Nigerians but that policies will be put in place to ensure that more Nigerians are captured in the nation’s tax net.

VAIDS may be one of those policies. And that is why we commend it in the hope that, if well implemented, it is capable of being a significant revenue earner for the government. But we are worried that the government may have unwittingly created room for the manipulation of the policy with the introduction of waivers. Nigerians are aware of how multinational enterprises and high net worth individuals abuse the waiver policy to the detriment of the economy.

In view of this, we are compelled, to urge the government to put in place measures that will guard against an abuse of the waiver clause in this all-important policy instrument.

