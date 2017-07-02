Valencia Confirm Signing Of Serbian Midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic

Valencia have announced the signing of Serbia international Nemanja Maksimovic on a five-year deal. The 22-year-old midfielder joins from Kazakhstan Premier League side Astana

In a statement, the LaLiga club revealed that Makismovic is to be officially unveiled at their Paterna training ground on Monday at 13:00 CEST

A deal was agreed between Los Che and the player back in January, leading Astana to exclude him from their first team for the final six months of his contract.

