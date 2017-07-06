Varsity teacher tells students benefits of sociology to society

With the realisation that most students that choose to study sociology as a course in Nigerian higher institutions do not have clear understanding of what the subject entails, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Sociology Department has organised a roundtable discussion for its undergraduates.

The one-day roundtable and presentation of awards to distinguished alumni organised by the department as part of activities to mark her 50th anniversary, featured extensive discourse from alumni members who shared experiences on how the course launched them to a successful career path.

Acting Head of the department, Olufunlayo Bammeke, stated that sociology is a unique discipline with a vast scope, but unfortunately most students do not understand its prospects.

She said a sociologist should be able to function and operate in all spheres of life as the course puts a sound knowledge in leaners to function optimally in any endeavour.

According to her, “Sociology covers the entire gamut of human behaviour. The entire social world is the sociologist’s laboratory. A look at the specialties of sociology confirms the array of subjects of interest to sociologists: sociology of family, sociology of work, political sociology, sociology of health and illness relations, rural sociology, sociology of aging, education, gender, criminology, knowledge, demography, research methodology, among numerous others.

“In spite of the above facts, students of sociology are often apprehensive of what they can do and where they can practice after their training. Many are studying the course only as fallout of the admission process and even those who applied for the course had done so only with a vague idea of what sociologists do. Only a small proportion are well informed or guided by mentors. It is not out of place therefore for the department to address the question of the relevance and visibility of sociology.”

The event also featured special award to some of the alumni. They are former Inspector General of Police, Musiliu Smith; Mrs. Thelma Iremiren; Amb. John Shinkaiye; Richard Ogundele; Mr. Akin Adeniran; Mr. Peter Ujomu; Dr. Sunday Fakunmoju and Taiwo Fatiregun.

