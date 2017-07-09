Vatican Bans Gluten-Free Bread For Communion

The Vatican has issued a new rule that the bread used to celebrate the Eucharist during Roman Catholic Mass should not be gluten-free but can be from genetically modified organisms. According to a letter to bishops by Cardinal Robert Sarah, the bread can be low-gluten but there must be adequate protein in the wheat, making…

The post Vatican Bans Gluten-Free Bread For Communion appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

