Vatican Police Raid Gay Orgy at Resident of Cardinal’s Aide

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Reports from the Vatican  indicates that the Police have raided a drug-fueled gay sex party at the residence of an aide to one of Pope Francis’s advisers.   It was gathered that the Pope is angered by the development since the apartment belongs to the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith — the arm…

