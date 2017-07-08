Pages Navigation Menu

VC offers advice on UN 2030 SDGs

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Education

Prof. Muhammad Maiturare, Vice Chancellor, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU) Lapai in Niger, ‎ has said that attaining the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda would be a “tough task” for Nigeria. “Unless drastic actions are taken, the dream of attaining that agenda will remain a mirage,” Maiturare said in Lapai on Friday.

