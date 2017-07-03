Vehicle drives into group of pedestrians in Boston

Washington – Several people were injured on Monday in the North-Eastern U.S. city of Boston when a vehicle drove into a group of pedestrians, Massachusetts State Police, have said.

“The incident occurred near Boston’s Logan Airport.

“Preliminary reports indicate several pedestrians sustained injuries with varying severity,’’ the state police said.

The police said that firemen and other first responders were at the scene.

According to the Boston Globe on Twitter, no fewer than nine people were injured.

The newspaper quoted law enforcement official as saying that the incident did not appear to be terrorism.

Broadcast images of the scene showed what appeared to be a taxi that rammed into a building near an area of outdoor picnic tables.

The post Vehicle drives into group of pedestrians in Boston appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

