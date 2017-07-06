Venezuelans storm National Assembly on Independence Day, beat up Lawmakers

Embed from Getty Images Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stormed the National Assembly on their Independence Day on Wednesday with sticks, stones and pipes to attack lawmakers. The attackers, some with bandannas etched with the Venezuelan flag tied to their noses, first besieged the building, trapping the lawmakers inside, threatening to cut water and power supply. […]

The post Venezuelans storm National Assembly on Independence Day, beat up Lawmakers appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

