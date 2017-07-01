Venus heartbroken over crash that killed a man

Venus Williams has spoken out for the first time after she was involved in a crash that left a 78-year-old man.

The US tennis star said she is ‘devastated and heartbroken’ over the fatal car crash that Jerome Barson’s family says will prompt them to file a wrongful death suit against her.

In a post on her Facebook page, the 37-year-old wrote: ‘I am devasted [sic] and heartbroken by this accident.

‘My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Jerome Barson and I continue to keep them in my thoughts and prayers.’

Williams, 37, is a seven-time Grand Slam champion who won five Wimbledon titles from 2000 to 2008 plus the 2000 and 2001 US Opens.

Seeded 10th in her 20th Wimbledon appearance, Williams is set to face Belgium’s Elise Mertens in a first-round match Monday on the England grass courts.

Attorney Michael Steinger told ABC television Friday that Barson’s family will file a wrongful death suit over the incident in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Barson, who suffered head injuries in the accident, died two weeks later on June 22.

A Palm Beach Gardens police report said Williams’ 2010 Toyota Sequoia SUV and a 2016 Hyundai Accent driven by Barson’s wife, Linda Barson, collided in an intersection

The accident remains under investigation and Williams has not been charged.

Williams’ attorney, Malcolm Cunningham, said police estimated Williams was traveling only 5 mph when struck by Barson’s car.

‘This is an unfortunate accident and Venus expresses her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one,’ he said.

Cunningham said Williams entered an intersection on a green light that turned red during her turn, but she was stuck in the intersection because of traffic.

The police report said Williams was deemed at fault for blocking the right of way of the other vehicle.

Police say there was no evidence Miss Williams was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or that she was distracted by a phone.

