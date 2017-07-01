Venus Williams “devastated and heartbroken” by Fatal Accident Involving her Car

Tennis star Venus Williams has said that she’s devastated and heartbroken by the accident involving her car, which left a 78-year old man dead. The accident occurred on June 9 in front of the BallenIsles Country Club. Her car was said to have darted into an intersection and another vehicle hit her car. Venus had told […]

