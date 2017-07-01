Pages Navigation Menu

Venus Williams “devastated and heartbroken” by Fatal Accident Involving her Car

Posted on Jul 1, 2017

Tennis star Venus Williams has said that she’s devastated and heartbroken by the accident involving her car, which left a 78-year old man dead. The accident occurred on June 9 in front of the BallenIsles Country Club. Her car was said to have darted into an intersection and another vehicle hit her car. Venus had told […]

