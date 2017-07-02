Veteran Musicians Mentor Ariya Repete Participants

Veteran Musicians like King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM1), Sir Shina Peters and Puffy Tee are among those that will mentor the 40 Ariya Repete quarter finalists at the Ariya Repete Academy scheduled for July 3 at the Conference Hotel, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

This is part of the ongoing Ariya Repete initiative, an expanded music talent hunt for Fuji and Juju artistes organised by Goldberg, from the stables of Nigerian Breweries Plc.

Other mentors include members of the Performers Musicians of Nigeria (PMAN), Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria and the Association of Juju Musicians of Nigeria (AJUMN).

The mentoring programme with the theme “Understanding Traditional Music” is for artistes selected from auditions held in Akure, Ibadan, Ilorin, Ijebu Ode, Osogbo, Abeokuta, Ado Ekiti and Sango-Ota.

The veteran artistes will make presentations on fundamentals relating to appearance, composure, creativity, vocalisation, stage craft as well as other aspects of Fuji and Juju music.

It will be an opportunity for the participants to enhance their skills as they prepare for the quarterfinals on July 7 in Akure; the semi-finals on July 14 in Abeokuta and the grand finale on July 21 in Ibadan, where the cash prize of N1 million would be won in each category as well as a recording deal each.

Commenting on the performance of artistes during the auditions, the Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lager and Stout Brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Emmanuel Agu said he was delighted at the abundance of musical talent in the southwest region and “through Ariya Repete there is the tendency that more can be discovered and nurtured.”

He stated that Ariya Repete Academy is an opportunity to learn new techniques applicable to both music genres from renowned musicians, for the competition and future endeavours.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

