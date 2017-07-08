VGC : The Flooded Gardens

A bottle of Big Stout is ₦ 5,000 in Slick Bar, Victoria Garden City. That’s how much I paid for that dark, bitter and refreshing brew. It was housed in a normal fridge, dressed in the same brown bottle and belched when its cap was uncapped. The waiter walked like a butterfly, spoke through her…

The post VGC : The Flooded Gardens appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

