Vidal: Winning Confederation Cup Will Make Chile The Best National Team

Arturo Vidal says winning the confederations cup in Russia will make Chile the best national team.

Chile has beaten Argentina in two different Copa America finals in 2015, to win their first major title and defended it successfully in 2016.

After beating Portugal on penalties, Chile will face Germany in the final of the confederations cup and Vidal is going for glory.

“I do agree with Mauricio and Alexis because we are not just saying it, we’ve shown it against every single national team we’ve played against,” the Bayern Munich midfielder told a pre-match news conference at Krestovsky Stadium.

“We beat Argentina, who is one of the best national teams, two years in a row and Portugal, who are the European Champions, three days ago. And if we win tomorrow [Sunday] I think we would be the best national team in the world.

“I don’t think any of us have the possibility of a defeat in our minds. We’re optimistic for winning any challenge ahead and we are just looking forward to giving our best. I don’t think about defeat.”

