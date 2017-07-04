VIDEO: Ace ft. Eniola Badmus – Lati London – 360Nobs.com
360Nobs.com
VIDEO: Ace ft. Eniola Badmus – Lati London
After working hard and finding his new creative space, Ace finally decides to drop the smashing brand new video directed by ace director Patrick Ellis, shot here in Lagos, Nigeria. The new video featuring ENIOLA BADMUS gives off a colorful and dramatic …
