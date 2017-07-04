VIDEO: Ace ft. Eniola Badmus – Lati London

Glitterati Records Superstar Ace drops new single “LATI LONDON” FT ENIOLA BADMUS.

After working hard and finding his new creative space, Ace finally decides to drop the smashing brand new video directed by ace director Patrick Ellis, shot here in Lagos, Nigeria.

The new video featuring ENIOLA BADMUS gives off a colorful and dramatic feel which will excite lovers and viewers alike.

Pulling off his signature dance step, Ace takes his career to the next level with this video.

Watch and Enjoy

