VIDEO: Baba – Tonight

Baba has released a new video titled “Tonight”.

The video becomes the official video to his smash hit ‘Tonight’ from October 2016.

On this video Baba merges his distinctive style of music with Instagram shots from #TonightDanceCompetition and exciting components.

‘Tonight’ was produced by Baba and Co-Produced by Fliptyce. Baba Kuboye made a solo run reaching his ever growing and supportive fans with this great song and here is the video carved to appreciate his fans around world using the Instagram journey of in-vogue dance competition.

Baba Kuboye has vowed to continuously use his music to preserve the music heritage his parents had created and has been relentlessly building on the legacy they have laid.

The way Baba Kuboye carried himself in this new video shows he’s a true blood of Fela lineage. With that known, his Instagram dance competition caught much attention on social media so, therefore, defines how interesting and catchy the song is.

