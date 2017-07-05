Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: COSASE to summon IGP Kayihura over Centenary park

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Business, News, Uganda | 0 comments

Ongoing Government programs like expansion of sewer lines will affect Centenary Park heavily. PHOTO KCCA MEDIA

VIDEO: COSASE Committee to summon IGP Kayihura over Centenary park

Kampala, Uganda | NTV UGANDA| The Inspector General of Police, Gen. Kale Kayihura has been summoned to appear before the Committee of Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises COSASE that is investigating the Centenary Park row. This after the committee resolved that national Water and Sewerage Corporation starts works on the planned sewer line at Centenary Park that had stalled amidst a row between KCCA and Nalongo Estates, property managers of the Park.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

 

The post VIDEO: COSASE to summon IGP Kayihura over Centenary park appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.