VIDEO: COSASE to summon IGP Kayihura over Centenary park

VIDEO: COSASE Committee to summon IGP Kayihura over Centenary park

Kampala, Uganda | NTV UGANDA| The Inspector General of Police, Gen. Kale Kayihura has been summoned to appear before the Committee of Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises COSASE that is investigating the Centenary Park row. This after the committee resolved that national Water and Sewerage Corporation starts works on the planned sewer line at Centenary Park that had stalled amidst a row between KCCA and Nalongo Estates, property managers of the Park.

The post VIDEO: COSASE to summon IGP Kayihura over Centenary park appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

