VIDEO: Cozy Ft. Magnito – One Hundred

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

CrystalClear World Entertainment presents the official video its talented recording artist, “Cozy” The Self Acclaimed King Of The Middle-Belt is keeping it Hundred on the visual of his latest single titled One Hundred.

Featuring one of Nigerian most celebrated lyrical mastered, “Magnito”.

The Video was directed by Mex Films.

Watch video below:

