Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: D9 defies Uganda Central Bank directive

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Business, News, Uganda | 0 comments

VIDEO: D9 defies Central Bank directive

Uganda | NBS TV UGANDA|  D-9, is considered a shadowy multi-level marketing company by many but it has vowed to defy Bank of Uganda’s decision to freeze the company’s bank accounts. They insist they should have been consulted.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The company,  largely operating online, says its work and recruitment of new members will continue unabated despite the closure of their accounts by the Central Bank.

The post VIDEO: D9 defies Uganda Central Bank directive appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.