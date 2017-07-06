VIDEO: D9 defies Uganda Central Bank directive

VIDEO: D9 defies Central Bank directive

Uganda | NBS TV UGANDA| D-9, is considered a shadowy multi-level marketing company by many but it has vowed to defy Bank of Uganda’s decision to freeze the company’s bank accounts. They insist they should have been consulted.

The company, largely operating online, says its work and recruitment of new members will continue unabated despite the closure of their accounts by the Central Bank.

